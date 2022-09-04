Dallas Zoo Closed on Labor Day After Storm Damage

The Dallas Zoo will be closed on Labor Day after it experienced storm damage on Sunday, the park announced.

The park also confirmed it is experiencing a power outage across the entire area of the Zoo.

"Due to a strong storm this afternoon, we sustained significant tree damage, have debris in the Zoo and have a zoo-wide power outage," Zoo officials said. "Thankfully, teams have confirmed habitats are intact, animals are safe and no guest or staff injuries have been reported."

The zoo plans to provide updates on Monday for its Tuesday plans.

