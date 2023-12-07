Dallas Zoo celebrates tiger's second birthday with streamers, ice cake

The Dallas Zoo celebrated in style as one of its big cats turned two years old on Wednesday!

A Sumatran tiger named Nety celebrated her second birthday with a unicorn piñata, colorful streamers, and an ice cake.

Nety and her twin brother Rudi were born Dec. 6, 2022 to mom, Sukacita, and dad, Kuasa. The zoo welcomed the twins four months after their big sister, Sumini, was born to the same parents.

Colorful streamers, a unicorn piñata, and the perfect ice cake – what more could a two-year-old ask for? Happy SECOND Birthday, Nety!! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/N4yfYbOWIn — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) December 6, 2023

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"With only an estimated 400-600 Sumatran tigers remaining in the wild, each birth is a major win for this critically endangered species, and we're thrilled to be able to contribute to the population once again with these adorable new additions," zoo officials said in a press release after the twins were born.

Both Nety and Rudi were named after conservationists trying to save the plants and wildlife in the twins' native home of Sumatra. Nety is named after Nety Riana Sari, who works with the World Wildlife Fund’s Thirty Hills project. Rudi is named after Rudi Putra, director of the Leuser Conservation Forum and a 2019 National Geographic fellow.