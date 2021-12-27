Dallas Zoo

Dallas Zoo Welcomes 2 Tiger Cubs

By Matt Jackson

The Dallas Zoo is celebrating some new arrivals, two Sumatran tiger cubs.
Dallas Zoo

The Dallas Zoo is celebrating some new arrivals, two Sumatran tiger cubs.

The cubs were born on December 6, to mom, Sukacita ("Suki") and dad Kuasa. That means these cubs are full siblings to Sumini.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

A team of zoologists and veterinarians are currently helping care for the tiger cubs since the mother had milk production issues, similar to when she gave birth to Sumini.

The Dallas Zoo says both cubs and mom are happy and healthy!

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

covid-19 tests Dec 22

Where to Get Tested for COVID-19 In North Texas

kwanzaa 2 hours ago

North Texans Continue the Celebration of Kwanzaa

The zoo has not decided on names for the two cubs yet. They will remain behind the scenes for now.

"With only an estimated 400-600 Sumatran tigers remaining in the wild, each birth is a major win for this critically endangered species, and we're thrilled to be able to contribute to the population once again with these adorable new additions," zoo officials said in a press release.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Zoo
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us