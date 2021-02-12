black history month

Dallas YMCA to Host Virtual Freedom Tours to Celebrate Black History Month

The Dallas YMCA is celebrating Black History Month by providing virtual Freedom Tour Fridays powered by Reliant. A tour will be held a tour every Friday for the month of Feb.

The virtual tours will go through the history of Dallas from the perspective of African-Americans.

The Freedom Tour Fridays have images, narrated stories by D.R.E.A.M. members and videos about Black arts and culture throughout the Dallas community.

The tours will be free of charge and can be accessed through Zoom. Recordings of the Livestream will also be available here, http://www.ymcadallas.org/blog/freedom-tour-fridays-presented-dream.

The schedule for the virtual Freedom Tours are:

  • Friday, Feb 5: Intro to African-American History in Dallas
  • Friday, Feb 12, 11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.: Booker T. Washington High & History of Deep Ellum (via Zoom)
  • Friday, Feb 19, 11.a.m. - 11:45 a.m.: Queen City Heights & Bonton (via Zoom)
  • Friday, Feb 26, 11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.: History of Moorland Family Y (via Zoom)

The Freedom Tour Fridays was developed by D.R.E.A.M. (Determined, Resilient, Engaged, Access & Movement), the Dallas YMCA's African-American Employee Resource Group.

The group's goal is to bring attention to the hardships African-Americans face within their workplace, community and country as well. While also celebrating their success.

The Dallas YMCA greatly encourages the community to join their sessions as they celebrate Black History Month.

