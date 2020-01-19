Dallas

Dallas Women’s March Draws More Than 1,000 People

The Crowd urged people to vote, called for equal pay and access to quality healthcare

By Maria Guerrero

More than 1,000 people turned out in Dallas Sunday, joining cities across the country for the annual Women’s March.

This year, the march commemorated the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

Women of all backgrounds met outside St. Paul United Methodist Church on Routh Street to celebrate what’s been won in the name of equality, while knowing there is still a long road ahead.

“Whether that’s pay equity, equal pay for equal work or fighting to make sure black and brown women have access to healthcare,” said Texas Rep. Rhetta Andrews Bowers, (D-Dist. 113).

The fourth annual Dallas Women’s March brought out more than 1,000 men, women and children.

They walked about a mile and a half to Dallas City Hall where several speakers were lined up to encourage the crowd to vote.

“It was really cool to see ladies from 70 years old to like little kids,” Valeria Rios said. “There was a little girl saying, 'My body, my decision.'"

Abigail Jenks said she attended her first march ever to voice her support for Planned Parenthood.

"They do a lot for both men and women and without them I wouldn’t be able to afford basic birth control,” Jenks said.

There was also a table set up to help residents register to vote.

