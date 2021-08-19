Dallas

Dallas Woman Dies From House Fire, Family Files Lawsuit Alleging Natural Gas Leak

A Dallas woman died from serious burn injuries caused by an Aug. 9 house fire, according to a civil lawsuit filed by her family.

A family member of Melinda Gonzales filed the civil lawsuit Wednesday against the real estate company she was renting from.

The lawsuit says the home exploded as the result of a natural gas leak.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said it responded to a fire at the home located in the 1900 block of Huntingdon Avenue at around 6:09 p.m. on Aug. 9.

Firefighters reported a heavy fire coming from the back of the home and found a woman lying in the front yard with burn injuries.

She was taken to a local hospital in an undisclosed condition. The lawsuit says Gonzales died from her injuries on Aug. 11.

Officials said the fire was extinguished within the hour, with most of the damage located in a rear bedroom and some damage in the attic.

On Aug. 9, Dallas Fire-Rescue said the cause of the fire was undetermined.

The lawuist, filed in Dallas County district court, includes applications for a temporary restraining order and permanent injunction against KOL Real Estate to preserve evidence at the scene.

