Dallas USPS worker dies on his route in extreme heat

The United States Postal Service is mourning the loss of an employee who died during his route in a Dallas neighborhood on Tuesday, the company confirms.

Eugene Gates worked for USPS for nearly 40 years, according to his wife Carla Gates.

The cause of death hasn't been determined by the medical examiner, but heat could be a factor. Tuesday's heat index reached 115 degrees. That's the highest in DFW since 1980.

A resident of the Lakewood neighborhood where Gates was working, Chase Thomas, says he is heartbroken to hear of someone losing his life while simply doing his job.

"It's definitely sad you know,” Thomas said. “This time of year it can be dangerous being out in the heat in the afternoon."

"This has been also a rather unusual stretch for us here in Dallas with this much humidity,” Thomas said. “We're not used to that."

Although USPS hasn’t confirmed if Gates died from a heat-related illness, they released the following statement regarding his death.

"The Postal Service is deeply saddened by the loss of life suffered yesterday involving a Lakewood Post Office Letter Carrier. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time."

The USPS has a Heat Illness Prevention Program (HIPP) to protect employees and educate them about heat illnesses.

According to its website, HIPP is implemented from April 1 through Oct. 31, or any time heat index temperatures are expected to be above 80 degrees.

Employees are given some proactive safety tips to beat the heat:

Hydrate before, during, and after work. Prevention is important — drink at least 8 ounces of water every 20 minutes.

Dress appropriately for the weather. On warm days, wear light-colored, loose-fitting, and breathable clothing to keep your body temperature down.

Use the shade to stay cool. When possible, use shaded areas to stay out of direct sunlight.

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized.