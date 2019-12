An artist has restored a Dallas mural celebrating transgender women of color that was vandalized a week ago.

Dallas-based artist Rafiq Salleh-Flowers restored the mural Sunday, after someone painted mustaches on the faces of the women in the mural Dec. 8.

The mural, on the side of a building in the 4000 block of Cedar Springs Road, commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and is the largest transgender mural in the U.S.