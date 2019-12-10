Transgender Activist Mural Vandalized in Dallas

A mural celebrating transgender women of color was vandalized in Dallas on Sunday.

Mustaches were painted on the faces of the women depicted in the mural, each of whom is a key figure in the birth of the gay rights movement.

The mural commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and is the largest transgender mural in America. It is located on the side of a building at 4008 Cedar Springs Road.

Arttitude, the organization commissioned to paint the mural, worked with the Cedar Springs Merchant Association and the City of Dallas office of Cultural Affairs to complete the project.

Jerome Larez, the co-founder of Arttitude, told the Dallas Voice that the group will begin cleaning the mural by Wednesday when the graffiti cleaner arrives.