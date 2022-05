A critically missing teen last seen in downtown Dallas has been found according to Dallas police.

Gabrielle McDonald-Willis has been located and Dallas Police are investigating the case. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 21, 2022

Police tweeted on Saturday that Gabrielle McDonald-Willis had been located, but that police were still investigating.

The 15-year-old was missing for nearly a month, she was last seen on April 27 walking in the 1800 block of Commerce Street.

Dallas police did not say where she was found.