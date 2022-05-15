Dallas Mother Rallies Family to Search for Missing Teen

It’s been more than two weeks and a critically missing teen last seen in downtown Dallas is still missing. On Sunday, Gabrielle McDonald Willis’ family gathered near her last known location hoping to glean any information about her disappearance.

McDonald-Willis has not been seen since April 27TH. Her mother, Brendetta McDonald, said every day that goes by without answers becomes more difficult. There’s one thought in particular that keeps her up at night.

“That she’s being held against her own will. She wants to come, and she can’t come home,” said McDonald.

15-year-old McDonald-Willis was last seen on foot on the 1800 block of Commerce Street. Dallas Police are now classifying her as a “critically missing” person. But McDonald said that didn’t happen until several days following her daughter’s disappearance.

“What other reasons make it critical now when it should’ve already been critical?” she wondered.

McDonald-Willis is Black and has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, and black shoes. Today, her family says they’re doing what they can to bring her home.

“As a mother, I’m supposed to protect my child. And it hurts me because it’s nothing that I can do,” McDonald said. “And I know my baby is trying to get home. I know she is. And it just hurts me that I can’t be there to get my baby.”

Other family members and community activists don’t believe Gabrielle’s case was taken seriously from the beginning.

“The next rally that we’re having, we’re going to have one out here every week searching for this baby until we find this baby. We need more help,” said Shavondra Smith, a Dallas activist.

For a mother desperate to find her daughter, she wants her to know she’s not forgotten.

“I want you to know that we are coming and we’re going to find you. We’re coming and you do whatever you have to do to get home,” said McDonald.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 214-671-4268. Please reference case number 074030-2022.