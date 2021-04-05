Dallas Summer Musicals Hosts Virtual Fun Run Benefiting Youth From Underserved Communities

Dallas Summer Musicals has announced the organization's first-ever virtual fun run and step challenge, Bolt to Broadway and Back, from May 8 through May 31.

The goal of the challenge is to raise $15,000 and complete 3,000 miles, equaling one round trip from the Music Hall at Fair Park to Times Square in New York City and back.

All proceeds generated from Bolt to Broadway and Back will support DSM's "Give A Kid A Seat," a fundraising campaign which helps DSM provide thousands of youth from underserved communities in North Texas free and subsidized tickets to attend DSM's Broadway shows.

According to DSM, the race officially begins May 8, and participants can register from now until the final day of the race on May 31.

Participants can complete this virtual fun run and step challenge from any location and track miles by connecting a fitness device or entering manually.

Participants can also convert steps from other activities like the elliptical, biking, and golfing, DSM said.

All participants will receive medals which will be mailed in June.

DSM is offering a grand prize to the person who raises the most funds from May 8 to May 31. The grand prize includes a trip to New York City for two, including airfare, hotel stay, and tickets to two Broadway shows.

Second and third-place winners, the people who raise the second and third most funds from May 8 to May 31, will each receive a pair of tickets to a Broadway show at Dallas Summer Musicals this upcoming season.

"We are absolutely thrilled to launch a virtual fun run and step challenge for the first time in our organization's history," Ken Novice, president of Dallas Summer Musicals, said. "As a runner myself, I am personally excited to participate. Since it's been over a year that we've been shut down due to COVID, we hope this race will build excitement for Broadway's return this August. More importantly, the funds raised will go directly to support DSM's Give A Kid A Seat, furthering our mission to spread the spirit of Broadway into all corners of our community."

For more information or to register, please visit www.charityfootprints.com/DSMBolt2Bway.