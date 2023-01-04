You may have seen the hats that feature the word “Dallas" spelled upside down. It has become the streetwear company, True Brvnd’s staple item. The creator, Sang Truong, said the inspiration came from the current events of April 2020.

“Something I always wanted to create is a brand for Dallas,” Truong said. “During that time, the pandemic kicked off. It was during COVID times. I was just [exploring] different typography and trying to mess around with the word ‘Dallas’,”.

He flipped it upside down, put it on top of a hat and the rest is history. He made about 30 hats original and almost instantly sold out.

No matter the color, the texture or the way Dallas is showcased, the caps have spread like wildfire.

“I think it comes back to the name,” Truong said. “We as a community, as a whole, started something we can all stand behind. I felt for a long time that we didn't have something that we can embrace, you know. Like, this is ours. You see a lot of New York hats, a lot of LA hats but you didn’t see a true staple Dallas cap itself.”

The entrepreneur used the power of social media to market to customers in Dallas as well as to recruit his business partner. Truong messaged former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci. DiNucci responded and is now Truong's business partner.

"It takes one question to change your whole life, that's it," Truong said.

DiNucci is co-owner of the brand and responsible for helping the brand reach other pro athletes.

“Ben, my business partner, got Dak some caps,” Truong said. “The moment I saw [Dak], I was like ‘Oh my gosh’,”.

Prescott is often pictured wearing True Brvnd hats at practices, press conferences and on social media. Prescott loved the brand so much that he has been working with Truong's team on a special collection. The collection will pay homage to Dallas as well as bring awareness to mental health.

True Brvnd has not only attracted pro athletes, but it has also caught the attention of professional teams as a whole.

“This past year we teamed up with the Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Cowboys,” Truong said. “We recently just announced our partnership with the Dallas Stars.”

That collaboration is set to launch in the month of February. In True Brvnd fashion, all details on collections are announced on the official True Brvnd Instagram account.

Truong said he is thankful for each person that has helped make the brand a success.

"If you're patient, dedicated, and committed to it, you can get somewhere far," Truong said.

He plans to share the spotlight with other Dallas designers this year. He plans to host a convention this summer where more than 50 Dallas-based designers will have a chance to showcase their work and make a bigger push to shop locally.

To learn more about the brand, click here.