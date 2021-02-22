Dallas Stars Have 8 Games to Makeup, Mavericks Have 3 After Winter Weather Delays

The extreme cold weather that hit Texas last week forced both the Dallas Stars and the Dallas Mavericks to postpone games at the American Airlines Center amid calls for energy conservation as millions across the state were without electricity.

The Stars now have to make up four home games from last week and the Mavericks two. Add those to the four postponed COVID-19 games from the Stars and the one from the Mavericks and the slates of delayed games are getting pretty long.

As of now, there hasn't been any specified date as to when either team will make up the games.

“If it is possible to make them up in the first half, I believe they will try to do that,” coach Rick Carlisle said after Sunday’s practice session, according to DallasMavs.com. “I don’t know if that’s going to be possible."

If they aren't made up in the first half then the league will have to find room in the second half of the season to play the three games.

They have now had a little over a week of rest which gave them plenty of time to practice but also might affect their in-game shape.

“We used this time to analyze a lot of stuff and put a lot of emphasizing on defense,” center Maxi Kleber said, according to the Mavs. “We didn’t have this amount of practice time yet, so it was good for us, but obviously we want to play games, too.

Kleber thinks it was a much needed break to get some valuable practice in.

“It’s been over a week since we played, so that’s kind of weird, too. But the practice time definitely helped us to work on stuff that maybe we didn’t have the time during the season to go into that much.”

The Stars have only played 12 games this season in comparison to other teams that have played well over 20 games.

They have two postponed games against the Tampa Bay Lightning and two games against the Nashville Predators that were supposed to be played last week.

In addition to the four games postponed due to weather, the Stars have another four games to make up due to COVID-19.

So far there hasn't been a date to make up the games missed by the Mavericks or the Stars. They are to be determined down the line in the season.