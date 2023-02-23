Dallas Sanitation Leader Quits 3 Months Into Citywide Trash Pickup Change

Dallas sanitation director Jay Council is quitting his job three months into spearheading a new citywide garbage and recycling pickup schedule marred by delays and a lack of trucks.

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax announced Wednesday in an email to the mayor, City Council and other top city officials that Council told him he was leaving Dallas and the director “will be transitioning out of his current role.” Broadnax also said he was appointing sanitation assistant director Cliff Gillespie as the interim head of the department and that it was effective immediately. Gillespie has been an assistant director since October 2019.

No reason for the departure was given in the email nor any timeline on a search for a new permanent director. Council didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

