As Trash Piles Up, Dallas Council Member Taps Private Trash Service for Needy Residents

As trash and complaints continue to pile up following the botched rollout of a new city pickup schedule, one Dallas City Council member has decided to take matters into his own hands by hiring a private service to haul garbage away from his constituents most in need.

Chad West, who represents District 1 in Oak Cliff, said he has personally fielded dozens of complaints from residents who are furious — rightfully so, he added — about the piles of trash and missed pickups after last month’s implementation of a new sanitation schedule.

But one recent message from an elderly woman stood out, West told The Dallas Morning News Sunday morning. “She wasn’t complaining. She just wasn’t sure what she could do,” West said. “She mentioned there was activity with rodents, and she was really worried about that.”

West said he realized many of the 90,000 people in his district were frustrated. But some, like that woman, had urgent, legitimate health concerns stemming from the piling garbage. He called around and found a private emergency trash service that would be willing to help.

