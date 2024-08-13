Dallas residents facing water shutoffs due to unpaid bills: What you need to know

Dallas Water Utilities has announced that it will start turning off services and imposing late fees next month for customers who are delinquent on their bills or have not arranged a payment plan.

The utility company, which provides water, wastewater, and stormwater services, has reported that about 26% of its customers are currently behind on their payments.

The average past-due balance is $127, and one in four customers have balances overdue by more than 60 days, according to Dallas Water Utilities.

The City of Dallas introduced DallasGo, a new online payment platform for Dallas Water Utilities in March 2024. City officials stated that during the transition to the new platform, water service interruptions and late fees were not applied.

Starting Wednesday, Sept. 18, customer accounts with overdue balances and no payment plans will be turned off and face late fees.

Steps to set up a payment plan

Dallas Water Utilities said customers with past-due balances of more than 60 days can email dwupaymentplan@dallas.gov for assistance with establishing up to a six-month payment plan.

Customers who need assistance and are facing financial hardship can reach out to Operation WaterShare.

How to make a payment

Payments can be made online by registering for a user profile on DallasGo at Dallas.gov/DallasGo or using the Guest Pay feature to make a convenient one-time payment.

Payments can also be made by mail, by phone at (214) 651-1441, in person at Dallas City Hall, at an authorized pay station listed at bit.ly/DWUPayStations, or the drop box outside City Hall in the driveway between Young Street and Canton Street.

Anyone with questions about their account can contact DWU Customer Service at 214-651-1441 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Customers with questions about DallasGo can go to the FAQs site or email them.