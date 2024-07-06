Fire at Dallas recycling facility sends large plume of black smoke into the sky

A fire at a large recycling facility in Dallas sent a plume of black smoke into the sky Saturday morning.

Dallas Fire-Rescue was on the scene battling the fire at CMC Recycling in the 1700 block of North Westmoreland Road near Interstate 30.

Firefighters reported a large pile of debris was on fire.

Black smoke was visible for several miles around the fire.

Dallas police were blocking Westmoreland in the area as firefighters dragged hoses across the street to battle the flame.

