Drone deliveries expand across North Texas with Walmart, more

Depending on where you live, you may be able to summon a drone with an order from a restaurant or store. Drones can sail right over gridlock on the roads, though there are limits to how far they can fly and how much they can carry.

Read on for a closer look at drone deliveries and how North Texans are playing a key role.

DRONE DROP-OFF

Steps away from the mailboxes at a townhome community in Sunnyvale, Natosha Skannal watches the sky for a delivery she’s expecting.

“You see a plane, a little plane, fly over, just drops it down, and you grab your bag. It's so convenient, so easy,” said Skannal.

The aircraft is a drone with a six-foot wingspan. During delivery, it hovers around 300 feet while deploying a smaller droid. The droid lowers to the ground on a tether. It brought Skannal an order of Hot Pockets in just under 30 minutes.

“We have people here who are disabled, and it's really hard for them to get to the store. The first thing I thought was, 'This is going to be very convenient for all my residents,'” Skannal said.

Skannal is an early adopter of Walmart’s latest drone delivery service with a company called Zipline. In late March, it began offering air delivery from the Walmart Supercenter in Mesquite with no extra charge to customers.

Skannal said she uses drone delivery as an alternative to a four-mile round-trip drive to the store, “I use it almost every day.”

DELIVERY TECH

Zipline said the delivery system includes two key parts: the drone and the delivery droid. The delivery droid, attached with a tether to the main drone, lowers with the customer’s order. The company said the droid is equipped with thrusters, designed to navigate obstacles and more weather conditions.

“We have essentially three electric fans that allow us to spin the aircraft and then push. Even in windy conditions, we can basically counteract the wind and then put it down right where we're looking to put it,” said Conner Wilkinson, head of community engagement for Zipline.

There’s no pilot. The drones are autonomous. Director of Flight Operations Gene McGuinness said humans monitor flights, which operate with onboard sensors.

“We're able to sense other aircraft,” said McGuinness. “Our controllers, who monitor here, are able to take action if they need to bring the zip back to negotiate the airspace.”

Zipline said its Platform 2 drones, used for home deliveries, can carry up to eight pounds. They launch from charging stations in the store parking lot. Customers can download the Zipline app to find out if they’re eligible for air delivery to their location.

“We're starting off with the area immediately surrounding the Walmart, and we'll continue to expand that out to 10 miles over time,” said Wilkinson.

In addition to Mesquite, Zipline said it launched air delivery for Walmart in Waxahachie last week with plans to expand to Kaufman and Greenville over the next month. Walmart said delivery with Zipline will remain free to customers for the "foreseeable future". According to Zipline, it began commercial operations in 2016.

'A FIRST FOR U.S. AVIATION' IN NORTH TEXAS

Last July, the FAA announced what it called a first for U.S. aviation. It authorized multiple commercial drone operators, flying drones beyond a pilot's visual line of sight, to manage the airspace in North Texas, with FAA oversight. The aim is to keep a safe separation between drones in the air. Since then, the FAA said the framework established in North Texas has expanded to other parts of the U.S. The FAA said the initiative is now operating in Texas, Utah, Arkansas, and New York.

As of April, the FAA said it’s working with more than a dozen drone operators and service providers to implement traffic management and other services in North Texas airspace. The list of current and proposed participants includes drone delivery companies, law enforcement agencies, and service providers that support drone operations, like flight management technology.

The North Texas Shared Airspace Implementation includes Wing. It also delivers for Walmart in parts of North Texas. NBC 5 employee Dave Isbell lives in a Fort Worth neighborhood with available delivery. The Isbell family showed us how they ordered on an app, which lists the items available for delivery by air. They track the flight and watch as the drone flies to their backyard.

“I don't have to drag all the kids in the van just for a quick something that's missing for a last-minute meal,” Rose Isbell said.

DELIVERY COMPANY PLANS

Wing said its aircraft carries around 2.5 pounds. It said it anticipates launching a new drone, capable of carrying 5 pounds. The drones cruise between 150 to 250 feet. During delivery to a customer's location, Wing said the drones hover down to 23 feet and use a tether to lower a package to the ground. The company said it currently delivers from 18 Walmart stores and two DoorDash locations in North Texas, serving approximately 40 cities. Since launching in DFW three years ago, Wing said it’s completed more than 75,000 Dallas-area deliveries.

Flytrex, which partners with Causey Aviation Unmanned for operations in Texas, said it delivers to Granbury and the Little Elm/Frisco area. Flytrex said it plans to announce two new North Texas delivery zones in the next two months. The company said its newest drone model, delivering in Granbury, can carry up to 8.8 pounds and deliver orders like two 16” pizzas. Customers use the Flytrex app to order food delivery from participating restaurants.

NBC 5 also reached out to Amazon. It said Prime Air is in early planning stages to possibly bring Prime Air service to Richardson. Currently, it delivers to consumers in College Station, Texas, and Tolleson, Arizona. Prime Air uses a fleet of drones designed, built, and operated by Amazon.

'NEEDS TO BE ROLLED OUT VERY THOUGHTFULLY'

The potential of near-instant drone deliveries has made headlines for years. Satish Jindel, president and founder of Shipmatrix, a company that tracks performance times for shipping operations, said other countries use drone delivery in a different way.

Instead of rapid, individual deliveries, Jindel shared photos and videos of drones delivering to multiple customers at a time, often to rural villages in China.

“When I was in China, and that was seven years ago, they had drones that could have carried me,” Jindel said. “They used it, not for the final delivery. They use it to take multiple packages.”

In the U.S., Jindel said, “I see the future in it, but it's not going to be overnight. It needs to be rolled out very thoughtfully.”

