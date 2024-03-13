Local high school students can feel like a million bucks at prom for free, thanks to the Dallas Public Library's Fairy Tale Closet.

This is the 10th year for the annual prom wear giveaway that allows students the chance to find something to wear for the big event at no cost to them, all of the attire was donated by the public.

"The teens, they absolutely love the closet. When a teen finds their perfect prom dress, you see smile on their face, and they're all excited to have perfect dress for prom," said Latari Prater with the Dallas Public Library. "As you know, prom can be very expensive so the opportunity to come in and get a free prom dress, or a prom tuxedo or suit is priceless."

In addition to shoes, accessories, and a few suits and jackets for the guys or for those who prefer not to wear a traditional gown, the library's Fairy Tale Closet will have thousands of gowns in a variety of sizes and styles available.

This year, the Dallas Public Library and the nonprofit Project Beauty collaborated to gather hundreds of dresses and offer hair and makeup tips for the Saturday events.

The Fairy Tale Closet is open at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library on the following days:

Thursday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Fairy Tale Closet is first come, first served and walk-ins are welcome but it's recommended that reservations be made in advance through the Dallas Public Library's website.

Boys, girls, and non-binary students are welcome to visit the Fairy Tale Closet. There are fitting rooms and dozens of volunteers, or 'fairy godparents,' to help with the clothes selection.

The Fairy Tale Closet began in 2014 and is restocked each year with donations from hundreds of individuals and organizations, donations are accepted at all Dallas Public Library locations year round.

Contact libyouthservices@dallas.gov by email or at 214-670-7943 for additional information.