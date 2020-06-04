Dallas Protester Undergoes Multiple Surgeries After Being Shot With Rubber Bullet

A 26-year-old man has undergone multiple surgeries and lost an eye after he says a Dallas police officer shot him in the face with a rubber bullet during a recent protest.

Brandon Saenz said he was hit at close range while peacefully demonstrating on the night of Sunday, May 31.

"There are officers who witnessed the police officers firing in the direction of Brandon," said Saenz's attorney, Daryl K. Washington. "Not one Dallas police officer has come forward to say what happened was wrong. Not one officer tried to administer aid to Brandon."

Now, after multiple surgeries and the addition of a prosthetic eye, Saenz said he wants justice.

"I just want my justice and I really appreciate everybody that's donating money for me to get my prosthetic eye," said Saenz.

In addition to losing an eye, Sanez said he now has plates in his face, screws in his nose and a tube draining fluid from his head to prevent clotting.

"That cop in that line, he knows who he is, he just don't want to come out and say it," said Saenz.

Saenz's family echoed similar sentiments.

"Thank God he's alive," said Andre Ray, Saenz's father. "But nobody's come forward and say, 'Hey, look, let's hold this officer accountable.'"

The Dallas Police Department is investigating Saenz's case along with another use of force complaint that allegedly took place on the same night and in the same area.

"The Dallas Police Department has been made aware of two use-of-force incidents possible involving other members of the Dallas Police Department," the department said through a press release. "According to intel, both occurred on Sunday, May 31 on Main Street."

The department said there will be a full investigation into both claims and that they will keep the public informed on the status of those investigations.

Due to pending litigation, the department declined to comment any further.