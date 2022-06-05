Dallas

Dallas Pride on Full Display as Thousands Attend Pride Parade at Fair Park

Thousands of people came out to take in the sights and sound as the event made its comeback.

It was a sea of rainbows and colorful floats at Fair Park for the Pride Parade.

Fair Park was decked out in every color, and back bigger than ever.

“This means acceptance, love, and honoring and showing that we’re proud of who we are,” said Vincent DeLuna, Operations Director.

The parade rolled in, wowing thousands of people who came to watch.

“We’re doing it even bigger. We have more floats and we’ve ever had in any parade before,” said DeLuna.

Showing all sides of the LGBTQ community, and how representation matters.

“It’s meaningful for people to be here and express their pride and gratitude together,” said Eli Wenzel who attended the parade.

It’s a safe place for many people to be their authentic selves - and to celebrate who they are.

“Being here represents the progress that we have made over time,” said Mahri Wenzel who attended the parade.

Dallas Pride on full display - at an event where everyone was welcome.

Organizers say it’s too soon to know how many people attended, but it was clear the crowd of thousands was ready for the parade’s comeback.

