Dallas Police: Woman charged in hit-and-run crash that injured child

A woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a child injured near Timberglen Park in Dallas in early November.

According to the Dallas Police Department, 35-year-old Sara Cunningham is charged with collision involving injury.

Dallas Police

The crash happened on Friday, Nov. 10. Officers said they received a call just before 5 p.m. about a juvenile pedestrian being struck by a car in the 3700 block of Timberglen Road.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned the child was hit by a gray four-door sedan with a damaged right-side mirror.

After nearly a month-long investigation, Cunningham was arrested on Friday, Dec. 15.

There is no word on the condition of the child.