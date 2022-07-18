Dallas Police Still Searching for Driver in Hit-and-Run That Killed 71-Year-Old Woman

Dallas Police are asking for help identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month.

Police said 71-year-old Portia Dickens was hit by an SUV at about 9:30 p.m. July 9 as she walked along Esperanza Road.

The driver of the SUV did not stop to help, police said, and Dickens later died from her injuries.

Dickens' family is holding a candlelight vigil for her from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, at the crash scene.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

If you have any information about the vehicle or the hit-and-run crash, please contact Dallas police Det. Ricardo Rodriguez by email or phone at 214-671-0011 referring to case Number 123266-2022.