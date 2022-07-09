Dallas Police Asking for Help Tracking Down SUV in Deadly Hit-and-Run

Dallas police are asking for help identifying the vehicle suspected in the deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 71-year-old woman Friday night.

In a statement, Dallas police said the SUV was going northbound in the 13400 block of Esperanza Road, near U.S. 75 and Interstate 635 in Far North Dallas, when it struck a pedestrian shortly after 9:30 p.m.

The driver kept going without stopping to help, police said.

The woman who was struck died from her injuries. She was identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office as Portia Dickens, 71, of Dallas.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the hit-and-run crash is asked to contact Dallas police Det. Ricardo Rodriguez by email or phone at 214-671-0011 referring to case Number 123266-2022.