Dallas

Dallas Police Searching for Suspect in Famous Footwear Robbery

Metro

Police are searching for an aggravated robbery suspect who threatened employees and stole items from a Famous Footwear in Dallas.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred at 3747 Forest Lane at approximately 6:32 p.m. on Wednesday.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said a male suspect entered the store and threatened a store employee with a weapon.

The suspect also stole property and slashed the tires to an employees car with a knife before fleeing the location on foot, police said.

Dallas Police Department
The suspect threatened a Famous Footwear employee with a weapon and stole items before fleeing the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective J. Romero by phone at 214-671-3645 or by email at joshua.romero@dallascityhall.com. 

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Miami 28 mins ago

American Airlines Bars Woman Bodybuilder From Flight for ‘Offensive' Clothing

special session 1 hour ago

Texas Democrats Break Quorum, Plan to Leave State to Stop GOP Voting Bill

Anonymous tips can be made by calling 214-373-8477. 

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police Departmentrobberyaggravated robberyfamous footwear
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us