Dallas Police Searching for Suspect in Famous Footwear Robbery

Police are searching for an aggravated robbery suspect who threatened employees and stole items from a Famous Footwear in Dallas.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred at 3747 Forest Lane at approximately 6:32 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said a male suspect entered the store and threatened a store employee with a weapon.

The suspect also stole property and slashed the tires to an employees car with a knife before fleeing the location on foot, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective J. Romero by phone at 214-671-3645 or by email at joshua.romero@dallascityhall.com.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling 214-373-8477.