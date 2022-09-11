Dallas Police Search For Suspect in Hit-and-Run That Killed a Cyclist

Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man riding his bike Sunday morning.
According to Dallas Police Department, the victim was riding his bike southbound in the 12900 block of Kleberg Road at Handlin Street when he was hit by the suspect driving a white SUV.
The impact threw the victim a significant distance into the grassy area next to the roadway.
Video tweeted by Dallas Police Department shows the victim riding his bike along with the suspect's vehicle, which is also seen driving by.
The brake lights of the suspect vehicle can be seen along with the person exiting the SUV. The person then returns to the vehicle and drives off without helping the bicyclist.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or any information about this crash, they are asked to contact Detective Kenneth Watson at (214) 671-0015 or kenneth.watson@dallaspolice.gov and reference case number 165437-2022.