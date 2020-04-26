Dallas Police Say Man ‘Recklessly’ Shot at Another Person, Killing Him

A man was fatally shot late Friday night after another man "recklessly" fired a gun in his direction, Dallas police say.

The shooting happened about 10:50 p.m. in the 2900 block of Villa Sur Trail.

Police arrested Luis Solis-Cuevas, 36, who they said shot in the man's direction, killing him. He was booked into the Dallas County jail on a manslaughter charge.

The victim was identified by the Dallas County medical examiner's office as 55-year-old Darren Smith.

Police did not release additional information about the shooting.