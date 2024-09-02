What to Know Dallas police officer Darron Burks was killed in a shooting Thursday in Oak Cliff. Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia said the attack was premeditated and Burks was executed.

Two other officers were injured in a gun battle with the suspected shooter when they arrived at the scene. One of the wounded officers has been released from the hospital and the other is critical but stable.

Police killed the suspected shooter after a chase that ended in Lewisville. He was identified Friday as Corey Cobb-Bey.

The initial shooting took place at about 10:10 p.m. Thursday on the 900 block of East Ledbetter Drive. The pursuit ended in Lewisville, on the 1000 block of Stemmons Freeway, at about 10:45 p.m.

Funeral services for Burks will be held on Saturday at Watermark Church in Dallas.

Dallas police released dash-camera video Monday of the fatal shooting after the pursuit of the man police say targeted and killed one officer and injured two others on Thursday.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said Friday that Corey Cobb-Bey, 30, intentionally set out to shoot police when he killed officer Darron Burks sitting in his patrol car at an Oak Cliff community center between calls. He also wounded two others who arrived at the scene to check on Burks.

The late-night attack set off a highway chase that ended with officers fatally shooting the suspect.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The video released Monday shows the moment Cobb-Bey pulled over on Interstate 35E in Lewisville and got out of his white Buick. The video from the cruiser includes audio — someone on the police radio said, "Felony stop, use caution."

“Use caution, he’s looking back, he’s still in the car, coming out with a weapon,” the voice can be heard as the suspect is seen walking back toward officers. "Hands are up."

The angle of the dash cam shows an officer taking a defensive position behind his cruiser's door.

"Drop the gun," officers can be heard yelling at Bey multiple times as he walks away and then back toward officers.

Dallas police edited the footage pausing it and zooming in on the weapon.

Cobb-Bey does not appear to aim directly at police but continues walking toward officers.

Dallas police blurred the video at the moment officers opened fire shooting several rounds at Cobb-Bey.

"Roll EMS, roll EMS, we've got shots fired," someone calls out over the police radio as the footage ends.

Six officers fired at Cobb-Bey, who died at the scene after being hit multiple times, police said. No officers were injured.

Police recovered two shotguns at the Lewisville site and two handguns at the Oak Cliff shooting scene. Garcia said Cobb-Bey had legally obtained the guns. One of the shotguns is shown in the video released by Dallas police on Monday.

Deputy Police Chief William Griffith said in the video released Monday by Dallas Police that the investigation shows the attack was "premeditated" after investigators collected evidence on social media.

Griffith said that Cobb-Bey recorded his encounter with Burks on a cell phone. The police department will not be releasing that video.

Senior Corporal Jamie Farmer, who was the first officer to arrive on the scene in Oak Cliff was shot in the leg and was treated and released from the hospital Monday.

Senior Corporal Karissa David was the second officer to respond to the scene of Burks' shooting, she was shot in the face. Garcia said Friday she was in critical but stable condition.

Public visitation for Burks is planned for Friday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Watermark Church on LBJ Freeway in Dallas.

Flags around the city have been flying at half-staff in honor of Burks.