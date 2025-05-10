Dallas

Dallas police searching for missing 71-year-old man

Sergio Martinez was last seen Friday night

By NBCDFW Staff

Dallas Police Department

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 71-year-old man.

Police said the man, Sergio Martinez, was last seen Friday night around 8 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Clarendon Drive.

Martinez is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds, has brown eyes and black and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a green and red baseball cap that said “Mexico” on it.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Dallas Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.

