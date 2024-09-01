Memorial for fallen DPD officer outside South Central Station continues to grow

Grief and disbelief continue for the Oak Cliff community and the Dallas Police Department following the death of 46-year-old Officer Darron Burks who was gunned down outside the For Oak Cliff Community Center Thursday night.

Candles, balloons and mementos have been left at memorials outside Dallas police substations as residents remember an officer gone too soon.

"It kind of hurts a lot that we losing people that really try to pay into the community and give back. So it's definitely a horrible loss," said Dallas resident Quintius Smith.

Burks had been a Dallas police officer for less than a year, but his impact can be felt.

The former teacher, dedicated to helping struggling youth now teaching a community a new lesson on loss.

"He was a mentor to our kids and then he's out trying to help the community and boom," said Oak Cliff resident Jillian Mitchell.

For officers struggling to come to terms with his death, some solace in the solidarity with the community.

"The stories that just keep pouring in of the lives that he touched, the lives that he changed not only as a teacher but as a person," said Dallas Police Association president Jaime Castro. "It's touching. It brings comfort to a degree to know that, 'Hey, this guy's legacy is going to live on,'" said Castro.

Another memorial gathering is planned for Sunday at the police car memorial outside South Central Station at 1999 E. Camp Wisdom Road.

The public is invited to gather with flowers, balloons, mementos and candles at 4:04 p.m.

Funeral arrangements for Burks are still pending.