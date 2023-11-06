Dallas Police release pictures of vehicle in suspected deadly hit-and-run of pedestrian

It's been a little over two weeks since Antonette Logan, 37, was hit and killed in the area of 500 S. Buckner Blvd in Dallas. Since then, police have continued to search for the person behind the wheel.

The Dallas Police Department said it's asking the public for help to identify the driver of the vehicle who hit and killed Logan, who was a pedestrian. Detectives have released two new images of a maroon 2014 to 2016 Chevrolet Trax they believe was involved in the deadly crash.

"That one small bit of information that you think may be insignificant could be crucial to solving a case," said Kristin Lowman, Dallas Police Department's spokesperson and assistant director of public information officer.

"Maybe someone was in that area of that time and saw the vehicle, maybe someone recognizes the car just from the photo, but the point is in hopes of putting the vehicle that may have been involved out to the public to help our detective with the investigation," said Lowman about the photos generating new leads.

Police said the driver didn't stop to help after striking Logan and was last seen headed east on Elam Rd. Logan died from her injuries at the scene.

"The men and women of our department do what they do, and it's to provide closure to families and find justice for victims, that's the reason why they do they work that they do day in and day out," said Lowman.

The Vehicle Crimes Unit asks anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Detective R. Rodriguez #8502 at 214-671-0011 or via email at Ricardo.rodriguez2@dallaspolice.gov.