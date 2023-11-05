Dallas Police seeks help identifying driver in hit-and-run crash that killed woman

The Dallas Police Department has released images in hopes of getting the name of the driver linked to a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in late October.

The fatal crash happened on Sunday, Oct. 22, around 3:30 a.m., in the 500 block of S. Buckner Boulevard.

Authorities said someone driving a Maroon, 2014-2016 Chevrolet Trax was traveling south on the street when they struck 37-year-old Antonette Logan and fled the scene without helping her.

The car was reportedly last seen heading east on Elam Road, and Logan ultimately died from her injuries.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The Vehicle Crimes Unit asks anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Detective R. Rodriguez #8502 at 214-671-0011 or via email at Ricardo.rodriguez2@dallaspolice.gov.