Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge closed for ‘special event' that may be a Shaboozey video shoot

Traffic was backed up on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge Tuesday afternoon, and it may have been because of a music star.

Texas Sky Ranger was over the signature bridge that spans the Trinity River and found cars stopped on the bridge going toward Downtown Dallas.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

NBC 5's radio partners at KRLD reported the landmark bridge was shut down for a video shoot involving crossover country star Shaboozey.

NBC 5 reached out to Dallas police for confirmation and was told, "The bridge was closed for an event permitted through the Office of Special Events." NBC 5 has reached out to the Office of Special Events for comment.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Shaboozey, whose real name is Collins Obinna Chibueze, is probably best known for "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" which dominated the charts in 2024.

One lane of traffic headed into downtown reopened just before 5:30 p.m.

If you have photos or videos taken on the bridge of Shaboozey, send them to iSee@nbcdfw.com or upload them here.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.