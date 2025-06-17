Popular home goods chain At Home has filed for bankruptcy and plans to close 26 stores.

The Texas-based retailer announced Monday it was entering Chapter 11 protection as part of a restructuring agreement to eliminate $2 billion in debt and infuse $200 million to support operations moving forward.

At Home CEO Brad Weston said in a statement that the company has struggled to operate "against the backdrop of an increasingly dynamic and rapidly evolving trade environment as we navigate the impact of tariffs."

Owned by Hellman & Friedman, At Home was originally named Garden Ridge Pottery. It opened its first store in 1979 in Schertz, Texas. It expanded to more than 250 stores across the U.S., selling a variety of home goods like decor, furniture and kitchenware.

At Home plans to close 26 locations by Sept. 30, 2025, according to court filings.

It is the latest retailer to face financial troubles as consumers pull back spending. Last year, The Container Store and Big Lots filed for bankruptcy. In March, Forever 21 announced it was shutting down U.S. operations and fabric and crafts retailer Joann filed for bankruptcy in January.

Which At Home stores are closing?

California

750 Newhall Dr, San Jose, CA 95110-1106

2505 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA 92782

2200 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

3795 E Foothills Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107

1982 E 20Th St, Chico, CA 95928

26532 Towne Center Drive Suites A-B, Foothill Ranch, CA 92610

8320 Delta Shores Circle S., Sacramento, CA 95832

2900 N Bellflower Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90815

Florida

14585 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL 33181-1209

Illinois

13180 S Cicero Avenue, Crestwood, IL 60445

5203 W War Memorial Dr, Peoria, IL 61615

Massachusetts

300 Providence Highway, Dedham, MA 02026

571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA 1545

Minnesotta

2820 Hwy 63 South, Rochester, MN 55904-5571

Montana

905 S 24Th Street W, Billings, MT 59102

New Jersey

1361 NJ-35, Middletown Township, NJ 7748

461 Route 10 East, Ledgewood, NJ 07852

301 Nassau Park Blvd., Princeton, NJ 08540

New York

6135 Junction Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374

300 Baychester Ave, Bronx, NY 10475

Pennsylvania

720 Clairton Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15236

Virginia

8300 Sudley Rd., Manassas, VA 20109

19460 Compass Creek Pkwy, Leesburg, VA 20175

Washington

1001 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, WA 98226

2530 Rudkin Road, Yakima, WA 98903

Wisconsin