Dallas Police Officers Placed on Leave Over Alleged Involvement in Pyramid Scheme

A dozen Dallas police officers have been implicated in a pyramid scheme, the department has told the Dallas City Council in a memo obtained by The Dallas Morning News.

In a memo to the council, the department said police Chief Eddie García had placed several officers on administrative leave Thursday afternoon. A police spokesman confirmed Friday that multiple officers were on leave but said he did not know how many and could not say what division or divisions they belonged to.

In late 2020, the department’s public integrity unit began investigating an officer who was suspected of taking part in a pyramid scheme. The investigation found that other officers were involved and may be criminally culpable, the department said.

