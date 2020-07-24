Dallas Police Officers Deliver Bike to 11-Year-Old Girl

Dallas police officers delivered a bike to an 11-year-old girl who had hers taken from her home.

Senior Corporal Bernardo Bueno read chatter amongst neighbors in the Fireside community that an 11-year-old's bicycle was gone.

Bueno got together with the rest of the Neighborhood Police Officers in his unit and collected enough money to buy a new bike for Isabel.

When the bicycle arrived, the entire Southeast NPO Unit helped make the delivery.

"As a unit, we wanted to do something nice for Isabel and our community. I had a bicycle as a kid and wouldn't have wanted someone to take mine. I felt we had to do something," Bueno expressed.

Marcos Vargas, Isabel's father, felt the bike represented something much more.

"When we realized it was taken, my daughter was very upset. We felt like our little piece of freedom had been taken," said Vargas. "Because of the pandemic, it's hard to go places, so riding bikes was our family's escape. We are happy and excited that we can go out riding bikes as a family again."