Dallas Police Officer Recognized for Response to Love Field Airport Shooting

Dallas Police Officer Ronald Cronin was recognized Saturday for his response to the shooting that occurred at Love Field Airport in July.

Officer Cronin was presented with a Life-Saving Award from the Sons of the American Revolution for his actions that stopped a woman who shot a firearm in the airport.

Officer Cronin, a 15-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department, sprang into action when a female suspect walked into the Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022, pointed a gun towards the ceiling, and fired multiple rounds.

Officer Cronin was in the immediate area and quickly engaged the suspect, giving her loud verbal commands to drop the weapon.

The suspect disregarded the verbal commands, pointed the gun at Officer Cronin and an innocent bystander, and fired, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Officer Cronin took cover behind a ticket kiosk and fired his department-issued weapon, hitting the suspect.

Officer Cronin held his position until cover officers arrived and took the suspect into custody.

