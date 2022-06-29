Detectives with the Dallas Police Department are asking the public for help in identifying both a car and a person of interest related to a fatal shooting at a Dave & Buster's last week.
Dallas Police said officers were called to a shooting at 9400 North Central Expressway at approximately 11:30 p.m. and arrived to find a man, later identified as 28-year-old Willie Najera, with an apparent gunshot wound.
The preliminary investigation found that two men were involved in an altercation and one of them pulled out a gun, police said.
Dallas Police said the person of interest was recorded on video at the entertainment venue wearing a white T-shirt with a Jordan monogram.
The man left the area in a light-colored sedan.
Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to contact Homicide Detective Patty Belew at 214-422-9275 or patty.belew@dallascityhall.com and to reference case number 112686-2022.