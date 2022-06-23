1 Killed in Overnight Shooting at Dallas Dave & Buster's

One person is dead after a shooting at a Dave & Buster's restaurant in Dallas on Wednesday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 9400 North Central Expressway at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a male between the ages of 23 and 26 suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation found that the incident began when two men were involved in an altercation, prompting one of the men to pull a gun, police said.

According to police, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the suspect, a male in this early 30s, may have fled the location with two other individuals.

Check back for the latest on this developing story. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.