Dallas Police: Man with hands tied was shot to death inside home, other victims found

A man found with his hands tied together inside a home in South Dallas was also mortally wounded by gunfire, and two other victims were inside the house but survived.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Medalist Dr. around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Investigators said a woman who had been shot could walk away from the scene and get help.

"She was disoriented for one, she was trying to tell me somebody had broke in or something like that, she had told me she was shot," said Mario Gordon, who called 911 after the woman approached him.

Gordon said he was from out of town and was visiting family over the weekend when he heard dogs barking on Saturday morning. When he looked outside, he saw a bleeding woman walking, calling out for help.

"She was very disoriented, I gave her a chair. I couldn’t touch her or anything because I didn’t have any gloves on, so I let her sit in the chair, dialed 911, and the ambulance came, they took it from there," described Gordon.

He said he tried to ask questions, but the woman wasn't answering, including what her name was or anything.

"When the paramedics came, they were asking the same thing, and she didn’t want to give anything, and they had to let her know, 'Like sweetheart, you’re not in trouble or anything we just trying to help see where you came from," recalled Gordon.

Police officers would find the home and discover a man inside tied up yelling for help. DPD said he was unharmed, but they found another man, 30-year-old Deleon Williams, with his hands tied. Police said he had been shot and died at the scene.

"That’s unexpected, wow. I didn’t know that," explained Gordon, who said he didn't know the full extent of what took place in the house down the street.

"This is a quiet neighborhood, and you wouldn’t suspect to hear anything like that, but you know, I guess it’s the way of the world these days, I don’t know," said Gordon, who was still in shock about what all took place.

The other man found alive in the home was not injured, according to police. The woman who asked for help was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to Dallas Police as of Sunday afternoon.

Police have not released any details about a motive or how the people inside the home are connected.

Investigators said there is currently no suspect in custody

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cayce Shelton at 214-671-4740 or Cayce.shelton@dallaspolice.gov.