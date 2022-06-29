dallas homicide

Dallas Police Looking for ‘Armed and Dangerous' Man Wanted for Murder

Public is advised that if you see the suspect do not approach him, call 911

NBC 5 News

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Alexander Carillo, a wanted man considered armed and dangerous.

Police said Carillo is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Sebastian Pulido on April 25, 2022.

Carillo, who is considered armed and dangerous, is 19 years old and stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

If you know his whereabouts, do not approach him. Instead, call 911 or Homicide Detective Chris Walton at 214-671-3632 #8479 or email him at Christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 072706-2022.

This article tagged under:

dallas homicideDallas PoliceAlexander Carillo
