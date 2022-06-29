The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Alexander Carillo, a wanted man considered armed and dangerous.

Police said Carillo is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Sebastian Pulido on April 25, 2022.

Carillo, who is considered armed and dangerous, is 19 years old and stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

If you know his whereabouts, do not approach him. Instead, call 911 or Homicide Detective Chris Walton at 214-671-3632 #8479 or email him at Christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 072706-2022.