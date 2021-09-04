Dallas Police Host Community Laundry Day to Help Ida Evacuees, Families in Need

The Dallas Police Department offered free laundry Saturday to local families in need and Hurricane Ida evacuees.

After the department took part in Back to School events over the summer and realized some students go to school with dirty clothes, it was inspired to help families with free laundry service.

Sometimes, a clean outfit can help wash away worries.

“It was a big help,” said Willie Alexander, who got clothes washed for free and said laundry money isn’t always easy to come by.

It was part of the Dallas Police Department’s Community Laundry Day.

Dallas police Sgt. Wanda West, with the office of community affairs, said 20 people registered for the event, but anyone who needed help washing clothes got them cleaned.

The desire to help children quickly evolved to helping community members, and ultimately people impacted by Hurricane Ida.

“We did have people who were affected by the hurricane, and we’re really excited about that because, in addition to being able to impact our communities in the city of Dallas, we’re able to reach beyond that,” West said.

There were also care packages with toiletries for families affected by the hurricane.

In Lancaster, We the People consignment shop has helped 65 families struggling after the hurricane, despite only having been open for about a month.

Saturday morning, store owner Leon Brown, opened his doors and his heart to a family from Louisiana.

“There were four children. Four young boys and their mom and dad. They are not used to what’s going on," he said. "For them to come in here and get free clothes, and see that smile on their face, that moved my heart."

The police department will host its third community laundry day on Saturday, Sept. 18. The department has more information and registration available online.

Brown said he wanted to help even more people who come to his consignment shop and is accepting clothing donations for people impacted by Hurricane Ida at We The People at 374 W. Pleasant Run Road in Lancaster.