A 9-year-old child who was reported missing on Sunday has been found.

According to Dallas police, Khalio Warren was last seen on foot in the 2800 block of Prichard Lane in Dallas on August 14 at approximately 10:41 p.m.

Police said Warren is described as a brown-haired, brown-eyed, 9-year-old male who is approximately 4’10” tall and weighs about 80 lbs.

He was wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts, and red, white, and blue slides, police said. He was also wearing a black wave cap on his head.