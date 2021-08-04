Dallas Police Ask for Public's Assistance in Identifying Man Stealing Lumber on Video

The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man captured on surveillance footage stealing lumber.

Between July 24 and 25, in the 1500 block of Canada Drive, a man entered a construction site and took an estimated $10,000 worth of lumber.

Police say the victim watched as a man fled the location in a small red four-door sedan but was unable to get a license plate.

Dallas PD

The construction site has been hit several times in the last week as seen on Divino Homes owner Joshua Correa's Ring doorbell.

"They had no fear," Correa said. "They didn't care we had ring cameras, floodlights, didn't care to make noise. They understood there was a value to this lumber so they loaded for an hour and a half - 3 truckloads of lumber and stole it."

Following the multiple thefts, Correa encourages those in the community to stay aware as to avoid a ripple effect in thefts and increase in costs for customers.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Stacey Avila, with the Dallas Police Department Southwest Investigative Unit at 214-671-0630 or by email at Stacey.avila@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers has offered to pay a reward for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at (214)373-TIPS.