Dallas Police Arrest Four Teens in Connection with ‘Violent' String of Robberies

Dallas Police announced the arrests of four teenagers Thursday who they say were behind a string of violent robberies targeting people and businesses in and around the Oak Lawn neighborhood throughout the month of May.

Those crimes, which took place between May 3 and May 28, happened in broad daylight in the 4000 and 4100 blocks of Cedar Springs Road, the 2600 block of Throckmorton Street, the 3400 block of Oak Lawn Avenue, the 4400 block of Lemmon Avenue and the 4300 block of Brown Street.

“When things like this occur, you just hope the men and women in your department can stop these things as soon as possible and that’s exactly what they did,” said Chief Eddie Garcia.

Garcia announced the arrest of a 15-year-old for robbery and three 16-year-olds for aggravated robberies in crimes he described as heinous.

“When you have a gun pointed to your face, right, your head, certainly it’s something that sticks with you forever,” he said.

At a smoke shop on Cedar Springs, an employee said he was among those threatened, beaten and robbed on May 8.

He said the store’s been targeted by the teens multiple times.

Two doors down, the owner of Alexandre's, Lee Daugherty, said the shop had warned neighbors to stay alert.

“That at least brings me some relief. Hopefully, the perpetrators will get some help," said Daugherty.

It’s a sentiment echoed by Garcia, especially with their young ages in mind.

"These kids just, they graduate into these types of crimes. They just don't get up in the morning and decide we're going to conduct aggravated robberies throughout the city,” said Garcia. "Obviously, accountability needs to play a role. Parents need to play a role. Going into the summer, our summer safety plan making sure kids have something to do this summer is something we have to look at."

Meanwhile, police continue to investigate about a dozen other cases, saying more are likely to be connected with this string in the days to come.