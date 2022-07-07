Dallas

Dallas Marks 6 Years Since 5 Officers Killed in Downtown Ambush Shooting

A private ceremony at Dallas PD headquarters honored the five officers killed

By Ben Russell

KXAS

Thursday marks six years since the downtown Dallas shooting that killed five police officers.

Members of the Dallas Police Department as well as the families of the fallen officers will mark the somber anniversary with a private ceremony out front of the department headquarters.

The officers who were killed were Brent Thompson of Dallas Area Rapid Transit police, and four officers from the Dallas Police Department - Michael Krol, Lorne Ahrens, Michael Smith and Patrick Zamarripa.

Each of the five officers was working a Black Lives Matter protest march on the night of July 7, 2016, in downtown Dallas when a lone gunman ambushed the event. In addition to the five officers who were killed, 9 other people were shot.

