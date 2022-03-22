Dallas PD Honors Fallen Sergeant With Memorial Portrait

On Tuesday, the Dallas Police Department hosted a ceremony to honor the memory and legacy of Sergeant Bronco McCoy.

On November 16, 2020, Sergeant McCoy died from complications caused by COVID-19.

McCoy served with the department for 21 years and was respected by his fellow officers and city leaders.

Today @DPD honors the memory and legacy of Sgt. Bronc McCoy with the unveiling of his memorial portrait. Full honors will be rendered. To follow this event, please see the thread. @DPDSENPO pic.twitter.com/Ku7Bmw6xk6 — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) March 22, 2022

During the ceremony, McCoy's family and friends shared memories and made remarks in his honor.

The portrait was painted by Dallas artist James Spurlock, who is known for his paintings, murals, and bronze sculpting.

Following the unveiling, the portrait will be held at the Southeast Patrol Station.