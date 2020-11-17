Dallas Police Department Sergeant Dies of COVID-19 at 48

The Dallas Police Department is mourning the loss of a sergeant who died of complications from COVID-19.

Sgt. Bronc McCoy died at 3 p.m. on Monday.

He was 48 years old.

"I am grateful that he chose to serve our city, even during a pandemic, and that he made the safety of the people of Dallas his life's work," Mayor Eric Johnson said of McCoy in a tweet. "A life lived in service to others should be celebrated, even as we lament that the end came far too soon. I will be praying for his family, his friends, and his Dallas Police Department colleagues."

According to McCoy's mother, Malisa McCoy Lee, he loved the work he did for the Dallas Police Department and he loved his family.

"Our deepest condolences goes out to one of our own, Sergeant Bronc McCoy," Dallas Police Chief Reneé Hall said in a tweet. "He was an outstanding officer who dedicated his life serving others."