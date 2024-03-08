Friday is International Women's Day, aimed at celebrating the economic, social and political achievements of women.

In honor of the occasion, a local nonprofit focused solely on supporting women in crisis is sharing their mission in

Studies show that only 10 percent of CEO positions around the world are held by women. Last year, the total number of women CEOs in the world finally (but only) outnumbered male CEOs named John, highlighting a continued need for more women in positions of influence.

Heather Ormand, CEO of Nexus Recovery Center in Dallas, hopes to empower more women to change that statistic.

She's in charge of helping women, especially single mothers with children, find strength in overcoming their addictions and finding a better life.

“That statistic is staggering, especially having a daughter myself,” Ormand said. "I say to women, always follow your gut and your passion. If there's a reason that you can't stop thinking about a role or there's a reason that you just can't stop thinking about an agency or an organization, listen to that voice. Listen to your gut and you can do it. A lot of things you just have to step out on faith and know that if you're called to do something, you will be able to do it.”

Nexus is one of the few centers that provides housing, job programs, pregnancy services and other needs to help specifically women and their kids.

The nonprofit treats the whole woman by offering an array of comprehensive services like housing, job programs, and therapy, including specialized substance use disorder treatment services, as well as therapeutic treatment and care for their accompanying children in order to restore health and encourage resilience.

Nexus Recovery Center also helps regardless of a woman’s ability to pay.

"Nexus was founded 53 years ago by five women that were in recovery themselves in the DFW area. They looked around and realized there was no female only residential treatment facility," said Ormand. "And why that is so important is because when you are beginning your sobriety journey, it requires an extreme amount of vulnerable vulnerability and honesty. They wanted a place where women would be all safe and protected and where they could begin that journey."

Ormand – who herself is in recovery – employs a mostly female staff to continue their mission.

"The vast, vast majority of us are women helping other women. We have 110 women in residential services with us at any one time and about 20 to 40 children,” said Ormand. “And so we are here to hold hands, look one another in the eye and say you can do this because I've done it as well."

Ormand said International Women's Day and Women’s History Month is a great reminder of the countless women in North Texas who are pursuing their dreams and the strides organizations have made in their mission to support women.

Nexus recently hosted an overdose prevention forum in Dallas. The nonprofit is currently in need of volunteers and donations of clothing and supplies for the children living with their mothers on campus.

To learn more about supporting the mission, visit nexusrecovery.org.